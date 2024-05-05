Monness Crespi & Hardt Boosts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $225.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price increased by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $215.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMZN. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $211.07.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $186.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.32. Amazon.com has a one year low of $103.31 and a one year high of $189.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total value of $631,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,832,153.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total transaction of $631,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,832,153.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,217,010 shares of company stock worth $5,506,442,301. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 54.3% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

