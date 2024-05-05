Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.31, RTT News reports. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $380.56 on Friday. Moody’s has a one year low of $296.45 and a one year high of $407.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $69.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $383.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $373.23.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.12%.
Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.
