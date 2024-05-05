Moonbeam (GLMR) 1-Day Volume Reaches $5.23 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000483 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $265.58 million and approximately $5.23 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.22 or 0.00058169 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00011495 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00020365 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00014429 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00003620 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00007719 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001085 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,117,325,633 coins and its circulating supply is 859,537,595 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

