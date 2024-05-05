Morgan Stanley Lowers eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $61.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on eBay from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.35.

EBAY traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $49.65. The company had a trading volume of 6,896,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,298,042. eBay has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $52.93. The company has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.81 and a 200-day moving average of $44.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.51%.

In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in eBay by 39.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,418,131 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $547,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534,030 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in eBay by 2.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,167,875 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $495,407,000 after acquiring an additional 289,071 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in eBay by 16.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,182,095 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $360,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,089 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,979,291 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $307,717,000 after purchasing an additional 209,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,248,438 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $272,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,288 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

