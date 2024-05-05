M&T Bank Corp Decreases Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,764,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,725 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.41% of DuPont de Nemours worth $135,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours
In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance
DD traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,391,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,373,408. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.14 and a fifty-two week high of $79.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a PE ratio of 94.72, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.39.
DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.
DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 185.37%.
DuPont de Nemours Profile
DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.
