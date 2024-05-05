M&T Bank Corp Decreases Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,764,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,725 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.41% of DuPont de Nemours worth $135,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DD. Bank of America downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DD traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,391,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,373,408. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.14 and a fifty-two week high of $79.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a PE ratio of 94.72, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 185.37%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

