M&T Bank Corp Decreases Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,087 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $17,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,264,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 273.2% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 18.8% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,081,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,667,000 after purchasing an additional 54,384 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWY traded up $3.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $192.78. The stock had a trading volume of 319,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,497. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $137.94 and a 12-month high of $197.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.57. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 1.22.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

