M&T Bank Corp Grows Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 306,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $64,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:HON traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $195.81. 2,251,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,992,784. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $210.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.06%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.71.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

