M&T Bank Corp Has $16.67 Million Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 125,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $16,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 966.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Prologis by 3,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE PLD traded up $1.36 on Friday, reaching $105.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,517,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,890,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $98.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.63. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $137.52.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 112.28%.

PLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $136.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.35.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

