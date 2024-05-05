M&T Bank Corp Has $20.20 Million Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,825 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Snap-on worth $20,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1,416.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 147,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,649,000 after acquiring an additional 137,920 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its position in Snap-on by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 19,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Snap-on by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Snap-on by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 58,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,856,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation raised its position in Snap-on by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 22,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In other news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 2,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.35, for a total transaction of $690,074.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,333,379.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 2,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.35, for a total transaction of $690,074.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,333,379.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total transaction of $874,243.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,213,456.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,930 shares of company stock valued at $14,089,523. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of SNA stock traded up $4.16 on Friday, reaching $271.03. The stock had a trading volume of 262,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,144. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $284.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $247.68 and a 12 month high of $298.49.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SNA shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.75.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

