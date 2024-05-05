M&T Bank Corp Purchases 1,073 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $15,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 121,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,692,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 70.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 19,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 8,202 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 106,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,444,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,835,000 after purchasing an additional 32,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

DLR stock traded up $6.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,309,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,043. The firm has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a PE ratio of 40.83, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.31. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.33 and a 52 week high of $154.18.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.56%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DLR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, February 16th. HSBC lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Digital Realty Trust

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.