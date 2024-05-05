M&T Bank Corp Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.47% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $20,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIS traded up $1.68 on Friday, hitting $237.47. 53,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,712. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $183.29 and a 12 month high of $244.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.13.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

