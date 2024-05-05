M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,320 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $13,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 18,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVO shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.60.

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.05. 5,932,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,905,318. The company has a market cap of $552.19 billion, a PE ratio of 42.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $75.56 and a 52-week high of $138.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.20 and a 200 day moving average of $112.93.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 92.21%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

