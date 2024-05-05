M&T Bank Corp Sells 14,380 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 371,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,380 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $17,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 52,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 68,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 18,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SPYV stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,758,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,642,535. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.31. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $39.51 and a one year high of $50.20.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

