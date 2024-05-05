M&T Bank Corp Sells 3,078 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,078 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Nucor were worth $16,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Nucor by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 97,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,899,000 after acquiring an additional 8,270 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 153,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Nucor from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.14.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NUE traded up $3.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,054,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,490. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $189.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.21. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $129.79 and a 12-month high of $203.00.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 12.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 19,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total transaction of $3,772,655.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,351,936.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 19,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total value of $3,772,655.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,738 shares in the company, valued at $23,351,936.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total value of $609,092.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,153.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,651 shares of company stock worth $6,283,648. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.