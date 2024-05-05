M&T Bank Corp Sells 37,998 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

M&T Bank Corp cut its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 503,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,998 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.08% of iShares Gold Trust worth $19,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 46.6% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 177,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,195,000 after buying an additional 56,286 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth $202,000. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth $282,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 81,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 10.4% in the third quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 105,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

IAU stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.52. The company had a trading volume of 10,297,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,135,161. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.59. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $45.98.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.