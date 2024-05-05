M&T Bank Corp Sells 5,743 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,743 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $91,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000.

Shares of VGT traded up $13.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $509.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,565. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $514.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $485.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $374.85 and a one year high of $536.63.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

