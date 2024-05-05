M&T Bank Corp Sells 59,688 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,185,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59,688 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.34% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $15,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 875,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,095,000 after purchasing an additional 16,616 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 406.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 810,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,114,000 after acquiring an additional 650,202 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 7,817.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 573.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 903,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,503,000 after acquiring an additional 769,158 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of PDBC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.95. 2,739,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,779,503. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.89 and a 200 day moving average of $13.87. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $15.35.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

