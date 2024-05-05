Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 13,839 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,839 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $34,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 10.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Ferguson by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Ferguson by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 193,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,819,000 after purchasing an additional 20,268 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 144.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.50.

Shares of FERG stock opened at $217.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $213.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.02. The stock has a market cap of $44.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.27. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $137.12 and a 12 month high of $224.86.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Ferguson had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 36.74%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

