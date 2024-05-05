Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 8,531 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,531 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $28,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the third quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

In related news, Director John T. Preston sold 1,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total transaction of $360,332.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,767 shares in the company, valued at $897,912.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 15,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total value of $2,867,457.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,374 shares in the company, valued at $12,646,773.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Preston sold 1,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total transaction of $360,332.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,767 shares in the company, valued at $897,912.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,185 shares of company stock valued at $4,819,554 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Shares of CLH stock opened at $207.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.29. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.92 and a 12 month high of $210.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 1.24.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.40.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

