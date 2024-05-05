Natixis Advisors L.P. Cuts Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,523 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.06% of Humana worth $31,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in Humana by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in Humana by 0.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 41.0% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.7% in the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Humana

In related news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HUM shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $424.50.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of HUM stock opened at $320.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $324.12 and its 200 day moving average is $388.34. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $298.61 and a twelve month high of $541.21.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Humana’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

