Natixis Advisors L.P. Decreases Position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its position in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 805,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,710 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in APi Group were worth $27,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of APi Group by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group in the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in APi Group during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in APi Group by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Get APi Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of APi Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on APi Group from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on APi Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on APi Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of APi Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

APi Group Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE APG opened at $36.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. APi Group Co. has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $39.98.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 38.34%. APi Group’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that APi Group Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at APi Group

In other APi Group news, Director James E. Lillie sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $4,797,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,455,411 shares in the company, valued at $209,378,674.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 5,585 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $199,496.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,909.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Lillie sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $4,797,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,455,411 shares in the company, valued at $209,378,674.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APi Group Profile

(Free Report)

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.