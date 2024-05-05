Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 395,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,066 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.07% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $23,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,885,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,199,306,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503,451 shares during the period. JANA Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth $206,507,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 660.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,328,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $183,944,000 after buying an additional 2,890,185 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 59.4% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 7,069,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $390,731,000 after buying an additional 2,633,196 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 163.0% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,924,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $216,880,000 after buying an additional 2,432,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 1.9 %

FIS stock opened at $70.72 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.91 and a 1-year high of $74.75. The stock has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.56 and its 200 day moving average is $62.46.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 54.30%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.81%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.37 per share, for a total transaction of $56,086.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,093.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

