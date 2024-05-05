Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Holdings in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,424,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189,539 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.14% of Woodside Energy Group worth $30,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 492,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,467,000 after purchasing an additional 66,165 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 324.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 143,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after buying an additional 109,445 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Woodside Energy Group by 45.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 10.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,118,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,040,000 after acquiring an additional 104,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 786.3% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 214,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 190,642 shares during the last quarter. 3.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Performance

WDS stock opened at $17.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.33 and its 200 day moving average is $20.31. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $17.37 and a 52 week high of $25.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Woodside Energy Group Cuts Dividend

About Woodside Energy Group

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 7%.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

