Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,210 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.44% of Atkore worth $25,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 149.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 601,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,670,000 after purchasing an additional 360,837 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atkore by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,260,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,646,000 after buying an additional 155,508 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 278,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,578,000 after acquiring an additional 122,516 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atkore by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 540,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,708,000 after acquiring an additional 111,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Atkore by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 818,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,084,000 after acquiring an additional 99,345 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 8,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.07, for a total transaction of $1,503,112.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,041,354.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 6,500 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total value of $1,144,455.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,505,631.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 8,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.07, for a total transaction of $1,503,112.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,041,354.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,464 shares of company stock worth $25,124,751. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ATKR opened at $176.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.19. Atkore Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.14 and a 52-week high of $194.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $798.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.05 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Atkore Inc. will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Atkore’s payout ratio is currently 7.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATKR shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Atkore from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atkore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Atkore in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

