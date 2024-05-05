Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $33.54 Million Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,396 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $33,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,199,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,700,000 after acquiring an additional 7,812 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,064,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,482,000 after purchasing an additional 48,095 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 919,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,935,000 after purchasing an additional 65,891 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 815,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 8.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,373,000 after purchasing an additional 65,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total value of $13,296,053.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,939,557.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total transaction of $13,296,053.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,718 shares in the company, valued at $16,939,557.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total transaction of $6,871,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,377,624.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,524 shares of company stock worth $24,871,960. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 1.0 %

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $480.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a PE ratio of 46.52, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.27. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.50 and a 12-month high of $583.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $523.29 and its 200 day moving average is $512.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $901.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 63.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IDXX

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.