Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,630 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.14% of Cardinal Health worth $34,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

CAH opened at $98.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.09. The firm has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.96, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.71. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.56 and a 1-year high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.05 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.79.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

