Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 20,577 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,577 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $26,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,848,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,343,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765,550 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,998,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,595,611,000 after buying an additional 64,537 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7,295.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,713,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,519,758,000 after buying an additional 5,636,327 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,045,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,076,068,000 after buying an additional 57,011 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,883,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,180,000 after acquiring an additional 22,908 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $331.50 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $241.41 and a twelve month high of $340.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $331.11 and its 200-day moving average is $309.51.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

