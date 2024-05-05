Natixis Advisors L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its position in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,869 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,638 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.43% of THOR Industries worth $27,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,270,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $501,341,000 after buying an additional 208,343 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 1.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,223,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $496,912,000 after acquiring an additional 79,595 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 0.3% in the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,450,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 725,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,810,000 after acquiring an additional 262,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of THOR Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,187,000. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet cut shares of THOR Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of THOR Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $111.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

THOR Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $99.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.80. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.93 and a 1 year high of $129.31.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

THOR Industries Profile

(Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.