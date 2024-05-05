Navcoin Price Down 14.7% Over Last 7 Days (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0558 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $27,146.96 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.51 or 0.00089797 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00033561 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00013871 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003319 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001529 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.