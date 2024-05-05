NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $372.20 Million

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 5th. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $7.98 billion and $372.20 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $7.47 or 0.00011600 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.61 or 0.00058420 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00020554 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00014339 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00003605 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00007607 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,189,278,601 coins and its circulating supply is 1,068,781,256 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,189,179,482 with 1,068,708,437 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 6.90191804 USD and is up 0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 399 active market(s) with $295,287,620.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

