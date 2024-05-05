Needham & Company LLC Boosts Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Price Target to $352.00

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $320.00 to $352.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ZBRA. TD Cowen raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $312.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $337.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $310.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $309.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $194.59 and a 12-month high of $322.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $289.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.44. The company has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 61.43 and a beta of 1.76.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total value of $37,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 210.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

