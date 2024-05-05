Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 184.09% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Asure Software Stock Down 11.6 %

Shares of ASUR stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.04. The company had a trading volume of 575,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,444. The company has a market capitalization of $181.35 million, a P/E ratio of -16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Asure Software has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $15.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.41.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $26.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.45 million. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Asure Software will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Asure Software

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASUR. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Asure Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Asure Software by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Asure Software by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 45.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Asure Software during the third quarter valued at $95,000. 71.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions in the United States. It provides its human resources (HR) tool as Software-as-a-Service that helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive workforce to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business.

