Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Hold Rating for IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

IPGP has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut IPG Photonics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $110.40.

IPG Photonics Stock Performance

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $86.76 on Wednesday. IPG Photonics has a one year low of $80.33 and a one year high of $141.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.17.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that IPG Photonics will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 13th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at IPG Photonics

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total transaction of $856,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,219,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,575,242.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total value of $856,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,219,599 shares in the company, valued at $618,575,242.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric Meurice sold 788 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $70,368.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,646.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,788 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,508 over the last 90 days. 37.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IPG Photonics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 127.2% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

