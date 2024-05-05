Nevada King Gold (CVE:NKG) Given a C$1.00 Price Target by Desjardins Analysts

Desjardins set a C$1.00 price target on Nevada King Gold (CVE:NKG – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Nevada King Gold’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Nevada King Gold Trading Down 7.4 %

Shares of CVE NKG opened at C$0.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.39. Nevada King Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.28 and a 12 month high of C$0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$108.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.40.

Nevada King Gold (CVE:NKG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01).

About Nevada King Gold

Nevada King Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Nevada, the United States. The company explores for gold, silver, iron ore, vanadium, and other base metals. The company was formerly known as Victory Metals Inc and changed its name to Nevada King Gold Corp in April 2021.

