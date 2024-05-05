NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Price Target Lowered to C$13.50 at Raymond James

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for NexGen Energy’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

NXE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Eight Capital upped their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$13.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Cormark increased their price target on NexGen Energy from C$11.50 to C$13.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$13.50 price target on NexGen Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$13.34.

Shares of TSE NXE opened at C$11.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.56, a current ratio of 11.00 and a quick ratio of 8.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.81 and a beta of 1.82. NexGen Energy has a 1-year low of C$4.91 and a 1-year high of C$12.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.69.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.06). Equities research analysts expect that NexGen Energy will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

