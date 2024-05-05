NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Position Increased by Knuff & Co LLC

Knuff & Co LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,347 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth about $679,775,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 433.5% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,128,587 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $394,775,000 after buying an additional 3,354,677 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 117.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,986,441 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $285,564,000 after buying an additional 1,610,273 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in NIKE by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,791,531 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $553,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,541 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,724,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Williams Trading reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on NIKE from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.26.

NIKE Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NKE traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,736,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,740,078. The company has a market cap of $139.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.73 and a 200 day moving average of $103.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $127.69.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.53%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

