Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Norwood Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Norwood Financial stock opened at $25.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Norwood Financial has a 1-year low of $23.50 and a 1-year high of $34.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.64. The company has a market capitalization of $205.67 million, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norwood Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWFL. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $774,000. Strategic Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 28,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwood Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Norwood Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 28.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norwood Financial Company Profile

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

