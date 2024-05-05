Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Holdings Decreased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 79.9% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on NVO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.60.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $123.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $552.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.43, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $75.56 and a 12 month high of $138.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.93.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 92.21% and a net margin of 36.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.