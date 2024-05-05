Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.30

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.30 and traded as high as $11.70. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $11.69, with a volume of 39,262 shares traded.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.32.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0455 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Insider Transactions at Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 7,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.49 per share, with a total value of $89,576.04. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,095,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,547,180.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have bought a total of 183,836 shares of company stock valued at $2,154,411 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 31,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 18,651 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 199,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 8,254 shares in the last quarter. 30.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

