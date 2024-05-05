NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Raised to $280.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NXPI. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $257.72.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $257.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.56. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $161.23 and a 52 week high of $264.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.54.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 37.65%. On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $762,077,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 893.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,332,578 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $535,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,727 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,044,000. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $125,319,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 21,013.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 515,172 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $118,325,000 after buying an additional 512,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.