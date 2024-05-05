NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT Raised to $275.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $257.72.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $257.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $242.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $161.23 and a 1-year high of $264.26.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 21.24%. On average, equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.49%.

Institutional Trading of NXP Semiconductors

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth $30,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.