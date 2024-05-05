NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT Raised to $300.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) had its price target increased by Argus from $260.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $257.72.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $257.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.39. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $161.23 and a 1-year high of $264.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.56.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.49%.

Institutional Trading of NXP Semiconductors

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,779,812 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,153,900,000 after purchasing an additional 91,453 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,011,534 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,529,129,000 after buying an additional 118,562 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $762,077,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 893.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,332,578 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $535,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,727 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,205,035 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $440,841,000 after acquiring an additional 92,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

