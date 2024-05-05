O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Holdings Decreased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,210,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,400 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $52,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 259.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in O-I Glass during the third quarter worth about $62,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in O-I Glass by 1,538.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on OI. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on O-I Glass from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on O-I Glass from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O-I Glass currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.89.

O-I Glass Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE OI traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,483,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.54. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $23.57.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

O-I Glass Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

