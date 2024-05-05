Oasis Network (ROSE) Achieves Market Cap of $666.08 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0992 or 0.00000154 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $666.08 million and approximately $14.79 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,158.91 or 0.04906739 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.61 or 0.00058420 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00011600 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00020554 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00011806 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00014339 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00003605 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.09465811 USD and is down -1.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $11,784,110.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.