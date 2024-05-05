Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Shares Acquired by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in OLO were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLO. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in OLO in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OLO during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of OLO by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OLO during the third quarter worth $86,000. 93.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OLO Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of OLO opened at $4.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.36. Olo Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $8.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. OLO had a negative net margin of 25.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $63.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Olo Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of OLO from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.10.

OLO Profile

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

