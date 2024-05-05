Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.10-0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $250-260 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $261.84 million. Omnicell also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.90-1.40 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Omnicell from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $30.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Omnicell has a twelve month low of $25.69 and a twelve month high of $77.14.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.22. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $258.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

