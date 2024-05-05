One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Has $252,000 Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 474 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,855,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 187,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $94,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 104,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,977,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,066,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,046,098,000 after buying an additional 12,463 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.35.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total transaction of $5,979,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,039,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total value of $5,979,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,039,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.62, for a total transaction of $3,054,289.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,011,436.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,277 shares of company stock valued at $35,373,364. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

TMO stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $572.38. 1,749,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,187. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $575.39 and its 200 day moving average is $532.82. The stock has a market cap of $218.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.80. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.60 and a 52-week high of $603.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.64 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 10.01%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

