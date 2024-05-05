One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 190.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY traded down $20.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $734.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,595,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,629,045. The company has a market cap of $698.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.24, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $761.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $671.38. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $419.80 and a 1 year high of $800.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price objective (up previously from $815.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $757.95.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

