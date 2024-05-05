OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

OpGen Stock Performance

Shares of OPGN stock opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. OpGen has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $3.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of -0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average is $0.50.

Institutional Trading of OpGen

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OpGen stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 331,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp owned 2.63% of OpGen at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OpGen Company Profile

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

