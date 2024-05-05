Oppenheimer Cuts The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target to $68.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Oppenheimer from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a market perform rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.25.

CG traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,767,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,097,171. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.94, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.77. The Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $48.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.09.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -78.21%.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. acquired 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,460,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,066,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,807,147.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CG. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 41.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. 55.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

